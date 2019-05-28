A man running across Buck Owens Boulevard Tuesday afternoon was struck by a sedan and died at the scene, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
The identity of the adult male has not been released. He ran across the roadway outside of a crosswalk at the 2600 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, BPD said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD.
The police said it did not appear that alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.
