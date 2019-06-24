A man who was riding a motorcycle and struck a vehicle Saturday afternoon in rural Bakersfield was identified by the Kern County Sherif's Office.
Henry Ross Dobbs, 21, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCSO will release the cause and manner of death at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.