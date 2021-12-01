Man receives 80 years to life for sex crimes against 2 children

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years to life for sex acts against children under the age of 14, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
Joe Vanwinkle, 39, committed these crimes against two children from 2007 to 2014. Both victims were between the ages of 6 and 13 years old during this time period, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
The children reported the abuse to a school counselor, who then contacted the Kern County Sheriff's Office, according to the DA's office.
Deputies from the KCSO uncovered social media messages and DNA evidence to corroborate the victims’ reports, the DA’s office added.