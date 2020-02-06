The man accused of fatally stabbing Foothill High student Jose Flores Jr. pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge Thursday afternoon.
Jason Cruz, 23, was arraigned in Kern County Superior Court.
Two other juveniles were charged in the incident but their identities have not been made public. A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
According to reports filed in Kern County Superior Court, Cruz allegedly admitted to Kern County Sheriff's deputies that he stabbed Flores.
Cruz told deputies, according to the report, that he went to a bus stop because he'd received a text that a student he knew was going to get jumped after school. Cruz said the student was being bullied by some kids at school and had been jumped the previous Friday.
Cruz armed himself with three throwing knives and a folding knife before he left "just in case they try to do anything too crazy," he told deputies, the reports said.
When Cruz arrived at the bus stop, an unidentified person pointed him toward a group of students who were the alleged bullies. As he approached, Cruz said Flores attacked him first and punched him in the face. That's when Cruz said he pulled a knife and stabbed Flores three times, according to the deputies' reports.
Cruz is next expected to appear in court on Feb. 19.
