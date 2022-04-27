Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of 7-week-old infant

A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the death of his 7-week-old infant, according to a Kern County Superior court spokeswoman.
Gregory Higgins, 35, of Bakersfield, was charged with murder and the assault of a child younger than 8 years old which results in death. Higgins was held without bail, said court spokeswoman Kristin Davis. His pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 7.
Higgins was arrested Monday by the Bakersfield Police Department in connection to a homicide investigation that began in September, according to a BPD news release.
Police officers responded to reports of a 7-week-old infant not breathing at a residence in the 9600 block of Waterbury Drive on Sept. 15, according to the news release.
The infant was taken to an area hospital where “trauma consistent with child abuse” was discovered and the baby was later declared deceased, police said.