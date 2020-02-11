Nassef Ragheb, 48, pleaded not guilty in Kern County Superior Court to four felonies and seven misdemeanors for allegedly posing as an Uber or Lyft driver in order to get women into his vehicle and stalking and prowling near women's homes.
The most serious charges against him are three counts of false imprisonment with violence and kidnapping — all felonies.
Ragheb was arrested Friday following an investigation of several separate incidents dating back to 2018, Bakersfield police said.
In one incident, Ragheb allegedly tried to forcibly kiss a woman he had driven home, BPD said. Police said he also allegedly peeped into a home from the backyard, entered an unlocked home and was prowling near another residence.
Police said Ragheb targeted women leaving local bars and restaurants who had been drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.