A Maryland man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in a shooting on a Greyhound bus last week that killed one passenger and injured five others.
Attorney Clayton Campbell appeared in Kern County Superior Court on behalf of Anthony Devonte Williams, saying he had been retained to represent him.
Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Md., is being held without bail at the Kern County Jail.
Authorities and witnesses said a man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard the packed Greyhound bus traveling the Grapevine early Feb. 3 in a seemingly random attack.
Passengers were able to disarm the suspect during a physical altercation and forced him off the bus, which the driver had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident, according to the California Highway Patrol, and later identified as Williams. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Colombia, was identified by the Kern County coroner's office as the woman killed in the shooting.
The injured victims included three women, ages 19, 39 and 50, and two men, ages 45 and 49. Three of the victims suffered major injuries, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries. Their identities have not been released.
Williams will next appear in court on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.