Man pleads not guilty in 2020 murder of Lamont man

A man pleaded not guilty to murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and other charges Wednesday in the 2020 death of a Lamont man.

A pre-preliminary hearing for Dion Thomas, 20, was scheduled for March 24. He was arrested Feb. 9, and currently is being held in lieu of $1.7 million bail.

In October 2020, Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to reports of a body lying in the intersection of Edison and Muller roads after being run over. Adam Garcia, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KCSO news release.

