Man pleads no contest after fleeing to Mexico following DUI crash

A man pleaded no contest Friday on a charge of failing to appear for a sentencing related to DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Kern County Superior Court.
Esteban Valdez Gutierrez was charged in December 2016 for a hit-and-run causing bodily injury, DUI causing bodily injury and other charges, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s office news release.
He crashed into Jourdan Farnsworth’s car on Dec. 1, 2016, which left her with severe traumatic brain injury and needing 24-hour care, her father, Todd Farnsworth, told The Californian on Friday.
“I honestly didn’t think that (today) was going to end up the way that it did,” Farnsworth said. “I was relieved.”
On Feb. 24, 2020, Gutierrez changed his pleas pursuant to an agreement which included a sentence of 12 years, eight months in state prison and fines. He was ordered to appear for sentencing on May 28, 2020. That morning, officers saw Gutierrez’s GPS monitor had been cut off, and he did not appear in court, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Kern County DA’s office, the Bakersfield Police Department and the United State’s Marshall Office launched a search for him. They found him in Tijuana, Mexico, on Aug. 24 of this year and arrested him, according to the news release.
He is due back in court on Dec. 1 for sentencing.
Recently obtained BPD reports filed in Kern County Superior Court detail the Dec. 1, 2016 incident. A witness stated she and a gold sedan behind her were waiting for a turn signal to flash the green arrow. When it did, she started to turn, as did the driver behind her, the police documents filed in court state.
Then, the witness heard an “explosion” behind her, the court documents said.
When she turned, she noticed a gray pick-up and a gold sedan with major collision damage. The woman in the sedan was unresponsive and had obvious signs of trauma, the court documents stated.
Gutierrez fled the scene, the court documents said. He was found by police the day of the crash. He had watery eyes, an unsteady gait and the odor of alcohol emanating from him, the court documents state.