A man prosecutors say conspired with two Bakersfield police officers to distribute drugs for sale pleaded guilty to the crime Monday.
Noel Carter, a 46-year-old Bakersfield resident, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine upon his sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 16 by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a penalty on the low end of the sentencing range and that he receive a reduced sentence for his cooperation in the case.
Besides pleading guilty to conspiring with the officers between April 2012 and August 2015, Carter agreed to amend tax returns he filed during that period to reflect $480,000 in previously unreported income.
He also agreed to pay restitution to people from whom he embezzled while working in downtown Bakersfield as a contract manager for Pacific Workplaces, which offers virtual offices and short-term office rentals. Court records say Carter took $70,251 from customers and deposited them into his personal account at Chase Bank between September 2016 and September 2017, when he was fired.
The plea comes more than two years after Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara, the Bakersfield Police Department officers Carter conspired with to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana seized in the course of the officers' duties, pleaded guilty to participating in the crime. Both are now serving five-year prison sentences.
Diaz admitted possessing meth with the intent to distribute the drug, as well as taking bribes and filing a false income tax return. Mara admitted conspiring to distribute meth, and possessing the drug with the intent to distribute it.
