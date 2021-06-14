Man pleads guilty to possessing, attempting to sell fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine

A 31-year-old Bakersfield resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District.
The news release stated that Quintero Beltran was arrested March 31, when he arranged to meet an individual at a Bakersfield shopping mall and sell him 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $42,000. Also, during the meeting Beltran offered to sell the person methamphetamine.
Afterwards, law enforcement officers searched Beltran’s vehicle and residence and located a total of 51,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, approximately 40 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 3 pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Beltran is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7 and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum life sentence and $10 million fine, according to the news release.