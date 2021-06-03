Man pleads guilty to felon in possession of firearm charge after fleeing from police earlier this year

A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty on Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.
Miguel Alberto Burgos, 28, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the news release.
He was arrested Jan. 18 after an officer stopped him for committing traffic infractions while driving in Bakersfield, the news release stated. Burgos allegedly fled on foot, and when the officer secured him on the ground Burgos broke free again and continued to run.
Shortly afterwards he was caught by officers and arrested, according to the news release.
The news release stated that, during the pursuit, Burgos discarded a Ruger LCP .380-caliber handgun which was loaded with a high-capacity magazine. He was prohibited from possessing the firearm because he was convicted in 2013 of second-degree robbery, according to the news release.
Burgos’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.