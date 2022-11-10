 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to charges associated with illegal cockfighting events

A Mexican national residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of animals for an animal fighting venture, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, was arrested and charged for his part in illegal cockfighting events, according to the release.  

