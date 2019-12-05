A man will stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the alleged honor killing of his daughter-in-law, a Kern County judge ruled Thursday.
At a preliminary hearing, a Bakersfield Police officer testified that Jagjit Singh admitted during an interview to shooting Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, from behind as she sat on the couch in the living room. After Kooner slumped over, Detective Robert Robles said in court, Singh said he fired two more rounds at her because "he didn't want her to suffer."
Singh, 57 at the time, has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail. He was arrested Aug. 26, the day of the shooting.
According to the police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court in September, Singh said he overheard Kooner talking to a man on the phone, saying she would leave her husband and family to marry him.
Singh said he confronted Kooner the next day, trying to convince her not to leave, the police reports said. Singh said in the reports that Kooner became upset and allegedly told him, "I am going to rip your beard off and stick it up your (expletive)," which Singh described as a sign of great disrespect in the Indian community.
Singh then told police Kooner threatened to tell police he raped her. She began to rip off her shirt, Singh said, as if she were going to expose her chest — which would be as dishonorable as if Singh were to see "his very own daughter naked," the police report said.
Singh decided at that point to either kill himself or kill his daughter-in-law to maintain his honor, according to the police reports. Singh then retrieved a firearm from his room and shot Kooner, the police report said.
After shooting Kooner, Singh called 911, sat down, and waited, the police reports said. Once law enforcement arrived, he repeatedly said "I shoot" while pointing at his daughter-in-law's body, the report said.
Singh is due back in court on Dec. 17.
I guess he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with honor.
