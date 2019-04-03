After a 16-hour standoff, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man who had been standing on the roof of a business in the Lost Hills area, a report said.
The Sheriff’s Office was called at approximately 3 a.m. to a business on the 13600 block of Highway 33 for a subject on the roof, according to the report.
The man allegedly had a makeshift sharp-edged weapon.
The business was evacuated and traffic blocked off on the impacted block.
Deputies and the Sheriff’s Office’s crisis negotiation team worked to talk the subject off the roof throughout the day, the report said.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the man was taken into custody and received medical treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was later identified as Ricardo Maldonado. He was placed in custody for brandishing a weapon at a peace officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.
The incident is still under investigation.
