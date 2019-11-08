Kern County Sheriff's deputies at the Wasco substation responded Thursday night to a report of a man on a rooftop who was unknown to the homeowner. When deputies arrived, the man brandished a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The man, later identified as Juan Soto Lopez, 43, of Wasco, came down from the roof after about 40 minutes. Lopez was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon with intent to prevent arrest, resisting a peace officer, trespassing, vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance and false identification to a peace office. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
