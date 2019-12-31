A Bakersfield man suffered major injuries when his electronic bike collided with a Toyota around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Laroy Kelly, 31, was taken to Kern Medical, a CHP report said. He was not wearing a helmet and had no light on the bicycle when the incident happened on Bernard Street near Miller Street, CHP said.
The 34-year-old driver of the Toyota attempted to make a left turn off Bernard Street onto Miller Street and did not see Kelly on the bike, CHP said. Kelly struck the rear of the Toyota and was thrown from the bike.
The driver had no injuries. No arrests were made.
Isn’t today Tuesday ? 6 PM ?
