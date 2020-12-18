An officer-involved shooting Friday evening in south Bakersfield left two officers injured and a man in critical condition.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department spokesperson, the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Maria Angelica Street.
According to BPD public information officer Sgt. Robert Pair, a man is in critical condition while two officers were injured by gunfire. Pair said one of the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is at a local hospital. The other officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Police received a call at 3:58 p.m. regarding a man making suicidal statements. According to Pair, when officers arrived they contacted the department’s mental health mobile unit but the man had left the residence.
After unsuccessfully attempting to contact the man, officers fired rubber bullets, Pair said. An officer-involved shooting then took place, Pair said.
“This is a tragic event, not just for our organization,” Pair said.
He said, “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”
Officers were wearing body cameras and Pair said there were witnesses to the incident. He said more information would be released as it becomes available.