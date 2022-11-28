Man nonfatally shot by deputies during investigation

A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy shot a 21-year-old man with a gun while chasing him during an investigation, according to a news release issued Monday.
Deputies were investigating sounds of gunfire at 1:08 a.m. Sunday near Palm and Gromer avenues in Wasco, the news release said. They found four occupied cars that all drove away when deputies approached, the news release added.
The suspect’s vehicle was driving away and was involved in a “single vehicle accident,” the news release stated. An occupant in the car had a gun and started running away when a deputy shot him, KCSO said in the news release.
A Hispanic man, 21, was injured and taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.