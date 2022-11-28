 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man nonfatally shot by deputies during investigation

Slide Public Safety

A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy shot a 21-year-old man with a gun while chasing him during an investigation, according to a news release issued Monday.

Deputies were investigating sounds of gunfire at 1:08 a.m. Sunday near Palm and Gromer avenues in Wasco, the news release said. They found four occupied cars that all drove away when deputies approached, the news release added.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget