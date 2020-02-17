Munoz missing person

Jose Perez Munoz

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department

Jose Perez Munoz, a 57-year-old man who was missing over the weekend and was considered at risk, was found on Sunday evening. 

He was found unharmed and was reunited with his family. He is no longer considered a missing person.

