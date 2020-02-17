Jose Perez Munoz, a 57-year-old man who was missing over the weekend and was considered at risk, was found on Sunday evening.
He was found unharmed and was reunited with his family. He is no longer considered a missing person.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jose Perez Munoz, a 57-year-old man who was missing over the weekend and was considered at risk, was found on Sunday evening.
He was found unharmed and was reunited with his family. He is no longer considered a missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.