A man recently connected by DNA to a 2013 incident in which a woman was pulled into a vehicle near Valley Plaza Mall and sexually assaulted told investigators the evidence against him was coincidental, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in the Kern County Superior Court.
Christopher Hansbrough, 31, was arrested last month and charged on suspicion of oral copulation by means of force and assault to commit rape. He was arrested after BPD began reviewing cold cases of sexual assault and found the evidence collected from the victim in this case had never been processed. A detective ordered an analysis of the evidence in April and was notified by the state Department of Justice that the DNA came back as a match for Hansbrough.
In 2013, the 19-year-old victim reported to police that she was walking home from Valley Plaza Mall around 9 p.m. when a white Kia Sportage pulled up behind her, driving slowly. A man she didn't know exited the vehicle, grabbed her from behind and forced her into the car, the report said. She was forced to perform oral sex on the man after he was unable to pull down her pants and rape her, she told police. The victim was then thrown out of the vehicle, the report said.
After taking her report, police brought the victim to a local hospital where a nurse conducted a sexual assault examination and collected evidence.
BPD located Hansbrough earlier this year and he voluntarily went in for questioning, during which he explained he could not be the suspect in this case, as he was living in Utah at the time, the report said.
"Na (sic), that couldn't have been me. Not at all. 100 percent," Hansbrough told detectives when asked if he had anything to do with the attempted rape. At one point in the interview Hansbrough offered to have his DNA tested to provide he didn't commit the crime, stating "DNA doesn't lie. You can have my DNA," according to the report.
When police explained his DNA had already been matched with evidence from the victim, and that he also matched the physical description of the suspect and drove the type of car the victim described, Hansbrough said it was all a coincidence, the report said.
Later, Hansbrough told detectives he actually met the victim on social media and they knew each other for about three or four months, but he denied putting her into his car and sexually assaulting her, the report said.
The victim, interview again by police earlier this year, again denied knowing Hansbrough and said she never met him before the incident.
Hansbrough is currently being held at the Kern County Jail on $1 million bail pending court proceedings. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29 and 30 for pre-preliminary and preliminary hearings in the matter.
