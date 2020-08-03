Officials are investigating a Thursday stabbing death at Kern Valley State Prison.
According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 40-year-old Omar Orane was allegedly killed by Richard Escalon at 8:33 a.m.
Correctional officers attempted to put a halt on the attack, using chemical agents to stop Escalon and recover the inmate-manufactured weapon, CDCR said.
The news release stated that Orane suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the prison’s triage and treatment area for medical attention and then to an outside hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., CDCR said.
KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
Orane was received from Los Angeles County in July 2003, and was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree robbery with a firearm.
Escalon, 42, was received from Fresno County in September 2014, serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.
