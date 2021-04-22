Man killed on Christmas Day on S Chester Avenue is identified

A 62-year-old man who was killed on S Chester Avenue in late December has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
According to the coroner’s report, Delbert Benskin was found just before 7:45 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, suffering from traumatic injuries. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died the following afternoon.
The coroner determined that blunt injuries were the cause of the victim’s death, which was ruled a homicide.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.