An officer-involved shooting Friday evening in south Bakersfield left one man dead and two officers injured.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Maria Angelica Street.
A man was shot during the incident and died at a local hospital, the news release stated. Two officers were injured by gunfire.
BPD spokesperson Sgt. Robert Pair said one of the officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is at a local hospital. The news release stated he was in critical condition.
The other officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Pair said.
Police received a call at 3:58 p.m. regarding a man with a firearm making suicidal statements. The news release stated that when officers arrived they contacted the department’s mental health evaluation team but the man had left the residence and was in the neighborhood with the firearm.
After officers unsuccessfully attempting to contact the man, the man began to remove his firearm from his waistband and officers fired rubber bullets, the news release said. He then ran past one of the officers and fired several times, striking an officer, according to the news release.
Pursuing officers returned fire and the man was struck, according to the news release. Another officer was grazed by the man's gunfire.
Officers were wearing body cameras and Pair said there were witnesses to the incident. He said more information would be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.