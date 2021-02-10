The Kern County coroner’s office said a 21-year-old man was the victim in a car accident that occurred Thursday in the 9300 block of Copus Road, just north of Mettler.
Christopher Lewis Durr, of Lancaster, was killed when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck, the coroner said in its report.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and was treated at Kern Medical.
Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.