Man killed in vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield early Tuesday morning

A man was killed in a vehicle collision that occurred early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m.
The man, who was driving one of the vehicles, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, an adult male, was taken via ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the news release.
Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.