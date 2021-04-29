Man killed in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting is identified

A man fatally shot by police on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Dalton James Gerrit Kooiman was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Feliz Drive at 9:10 p.m., the coroner’s report said.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the shooting occurred after the suspect opened fire on officers and struck a police K-9, which died later that evening. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.
According to the BPD news release, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 58 on a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.
BPD said the vehicle, which did not yield for officers, left the road, traveled up an embankment south of the highway and crashed through a chain-link fence. The driver and an occupant fled on foot.
Police said that moments later an adult male suspect was found by a Kern County Sheriff’s helicopter in the backyard of a residence on Feliz Drive, located between Cottonwood Road and Washington Street.
A police K-9 handler and his K-9 partner approached the suspect, who opened fire and struck the K-9, the BPD said.
The news release stated that two officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. Police said that despite medical aid being provided, the suspect died at the scene.
Police said a firearm was recovered from the suspect and two officers equipped with body-worn cameras discharged their firearms.
The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and more details will be provided at a later time, the BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.