Kern County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 50-year-old man who fired at them from inside a Mojave residence Monday afternoon, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Deputies responding to a disturbance learned that a woman had allegedly been assaulted by her adult son in the home in the 3000 block of Pat Avenue.
The man refused to surrender and began to shoot at deputies who were trying to arrest him, according to the news release.
Deputies returned fire and the man was shot and later pronounced dead, the news release said.
The deputies were not injured.
The three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
(1) comment
Outstanding. Glad no deputies were hurt.
