A Porter Ranch man died Monday while after his off-road vehicle collided with a truck in the desert in California City, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The man was identified as Scott A. Bean, 44.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the open desert near Lincoln Boulevard and 20 Mule Team Road.
Bean died at the scene from his injuries, the coroner's news release said.
