A 59-year-old man who was driving a VW Jetta was killed after it was hit from behind by a man driving a big rig on northbound Highway 99, north of Highway 119, early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Jetta was driving in the slow lane with its hazard lights on when the vehicle suddenly stopped running, causing the semi-truck to hit it from behind.
The driver of the Jetta suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Jeffrey Culver, suffered from moderate injuries and was sent to Kern Medical Center. He was not arrested.
The cause of the crash as well as any usage of alcohol and/or drugs is currently under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
