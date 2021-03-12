Man killed following vehicle rollover on District Boulevard, police say

A man who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday night died later in the evening at Kern Medical.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident happened just after 9:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of District Boulevard.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the victim as 34-year-old Edgar Raymun Huerta Gutierrez.
Police said Gutierrez was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was able to crawl out before being taken to the hospital.
The news release stated that speed appeared to be a factor in the incident and it was unknown if the driver was impaired.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.