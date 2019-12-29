A Kern County Sheriff’s officer shot and killed an adult male subject during a call for a report of domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Water Street on Saturday, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report.
Officers made contact with an adult male at the residence, who refused verbal commands and began advancing toward the officers, armed with an object, according to the KCSO. The subject was declared dead by medical personnel.
One officer was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the head, but the injury is not life threatening.
The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
An object?
