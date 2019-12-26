Police responded to a man suffering major injuries after being struck by a train about 100 yards east of Chester Avenue on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Kern County Fire Department said its personnel also responded and the victim had died at the scene.
BPD assisted Union Pacific with the incident, which happened around 12:45 p.m., according to BPD Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
No further details were available.
