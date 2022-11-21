 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man injured with life-threatening wounds in hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man suffering from life-threatening injuries on Monday, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers went to the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision. They found a man lying in the road suffering from injuries and took him to a hospital, the news release said.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget