Man injured in Park 20th Apartments explosion retains lawyer, recounts ordeal

Zackhary Williams did not know his life would change completely while he was eating lunch at the Park 20th Apartments in central Bakersfield last month.
But a June 30 explosion at a neighboring apartment unit slammed the 30-year-old into the ceiling and then hurled him against a wall, he said. Once he fell to the floor, Williams said he knew the apartment wasn’t safe anymore.
Williams shared his story Friday during a news conference at the Chain Cohn Clark law office, accompanied by attorney Chris Hagan. Williams, who suffered a broken leg and drop foot in the incident, retained Hagan’s representation, though Hagan said a lawsuit has not been filed.
Hagan noted his client’s construction career could be over as a result of his injuries. Drop foot is often caused by nerve damage, which often results in an inability to lift the foot. Though Williams' injury might heal, for some it's a permanent condition, he said.
“It was just so drastic,” Williams said. “It was surreal the way it went down, because it just seemed so fast and so violent.”
Hagan said he's awaiting results from the investigation into the explosion before a decision is made on a lawsuit. Bakersfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson said Friday the investigation is ongoing, and arson investigators are working with assisting agencies to pinpoint a cause. The results could be available in about two weeks, he added.
Firefighters said previously the initial information indicated a gas leak could be the culprit.
The attorney also dispelled any social media rumors about an exploding drug lab being the cause of the gaping hole in the side of the 55-unit, three-story apartment building. The location, which was visited by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, serves low-income residents and veterans.
Katie Allen, a spokeswoman with Pacific Gas and Electric, maintained Friday that the utility is not responsible for the explosion and reiterated the company’s previous statement. The leak is thought to have originated from “customer-owned assets,” according to an email from Allen.
“PG&E is responsible for maintaining the system that delivers natural gas, up to and including the gas meter,” Allen wrote. “Customers are responsible for the maintenance of customer-owned piping on their property.”
The company finished its investigation last week, she added.
Hagan said he asked the owners of the housing complex to preserve any evidence. He also called upon the building's owners to allow experts with Chain Cohn Clark to conduct their own investigation.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, which operates the Park 20th Apartments, wrote in an email Williams was not a resident of the complex. He was the guest of a resident.
Pelz added 14 tenants were relocated to local motels last week, but three people were able to return to their homes. Pelz also wrote that three undamaged units will be ready for occupancy next week, and two others within a few weeks.
“The remaining seven units require more work, which is expected to take several months,” Pelz added. Four occupants of those units have been rehoused to other units run by the Housing Authority while the remaining residents are still at a local motel.
Pelz said the Housing Authority will cover all relocation costs.
Williams said after the blast he dropped from the balcony onto the ground and rolled under a car.
“I am just happy to be alive,” he said Friday.