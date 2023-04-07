 Skip to main content
Man injured in oil well blowout free from parole

A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that a man severely injured in a oil well blowout last year does not need to re-enroll in parole.

“He is a free man,” said David Torres, Leonardo Andrade's attorney.

