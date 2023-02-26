 Skip to main content
Man indicted in shooting death of corrections counselor denies murder

Despite facing a decades-long prison sentence if convicted in connection to one of Bakersfield’s most high-profile killings, Sebastian Parra doesn’t have a clue why he’s been indicted in the shooting death of a local state prison corrections counselor.

It’s a “little bit terrifying,” Parra said to The Californian during a jailhouse interview last week. But, he’s trying to keep up a good spirit, he said while dressed in orange jail clothing and an orange beaded necklace with a Christian cross pendant.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

