Man indicted in rape, killing of Patricia Alatorre arraigned

The man indicted in the rape and killing of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.
Armando Cruz faces 10 felonies and a misdemeanor related to her July 2020 death. An original case, with separate charges, was dismissed. The indictment does not include a kidnapping charge, but is otherwise similar to the case filed in 2020.
Cruz is to next appear in court Dec. 14 for discussion of motions and a trial date.
The defense will file a motion requesting an additional attorney be assigned to represent Cruz. The two privately retained lawyers said they would remain on the case in a limited scope during the pretrial hearings.
When asked by Judge Michael G. Bush, Cruz said he did not have a problem with the additional representation.
A gag order implemented by the court will also be discussed Dec. 14.