You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man indicted in rape, killing of Patricia Alatorre arraigned

20200708-bc-arraignment

Dressed for suicide prevention, Armando Cruz, 24 of Inglewood, was arraigned in Kern County Superior Court in July 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The man indicted in the rape and killing of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.

Armando Cruz faces 10 felonies and a misdemeanor related to her July 2020 death. An original case, with separate charges, was dismissed. The indictment does not include a kidnapping charge, but is otherwise similar to the case filed in 2020.

Cruz is to next appear in court Dec. 14 for discussion of motions and a trial date.

The defense will file a motion requesting an additional attorney be assigned to represent Cruz. The two privately retained lawyers said they would remain on the case in a limited scope during the pretrial hearings.

When asked by Judge Michael G. Bush, Cruz said he did not have a problem with the additional representation.

A gag order implemented by the court will also be discussed Dec. 14.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases