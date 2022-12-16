 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man indicted in connection to federal charge of having ammunition

Slide Public Safety

A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man in connection to being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Myron Raphael Tucker, 33, was indicted on one count. In May, the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force was arresting Tucker for other charges when he fled on foot, a news release said.

Coronavirus Cases