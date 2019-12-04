A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Chester Avenue at 3rd Street on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle fled southbound on Chester Avenue in a white, full sized, sport-utility vehicle, BPD said in a news release. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Run over a man in a wheelchair and flee.
This is why I prefer dogs to humans.
