A man who died Dec. 5 in a collision with a big rig on northbound Interstate 5 near Buttonwillow has been identified as Samuel Amos St. Juste, 22, of Mobile, Alabama.
A news release from the Kern County coroner's office said St. Juste was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the big rig around 5 a.m. that morning. He died at the scene.
