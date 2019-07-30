A man who was taken into custody by the Bakersfield Police Department Monday stopped breathing after an "undetermined medical event."
At approximately 8:08 p.m. Monday, BPD officers received a call from the California Highway Patrol for assistance with a nude man in the area of Highway 58 and South Oswell Street. Before a BPD officer arrived, the call was cancelled after CHP could not locate the man.
At around 8:24 p.m., BPD received a call from a citizen who saw a nude man in the area of Kimber Avenue and South Oswell Street. Two officers responded and located the subject, who refused to comply with the officers' orders. Because he was not complying, the officers used force to take the subject into custody, after which he experienced an undetermined medical event.
The officers immediately noticed he stopped breathing, and they requested medical aid and began CPR. The man was taken to Kern Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is routine in this kind of situation, BPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Gavin at 326-3557 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.