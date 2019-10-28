The 29-year-old man who died after a semi collided with a truck on Highway 99 in central Bakersfield on Oct. 22 has been identified as Frank Sanchez of Bakersfield.
Sanchez was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Francisco Sanchez, 65. The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle was being driven "at a high rate of speed" when it collided with the semi.
