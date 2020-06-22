Felipe Laines Alfaro has been identified as a fatal shooting victim June 17 in the 4500 block of Cottonwood Road.
Alfaro, a 45-year-old Tehacahpi resident, was shot just after 3 p.m. and died at the scene, the Kern County coroner’s office reported in a news release.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.
