The Kern County coroner's officer has identified Michael Anthony Morales, 41, of McFarland as the victim of a homicide on Friday.
Morales was shot in the 100 block of 2nd Street in McFarland around 7:17 p.m.
He was taken to Adventist Health Delano, where he died from his injuries, a coroner's news release said. An examination will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.