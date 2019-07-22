The Kern County Coroner's office have identified a man killed in a collision on Highway 43 Wednesday in rural Delano as Adan Munoz Ventura, 41, of Los Angeles. Ventura's vehicle struck a tractor trailer around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Schuster Road. It was determined to be accidental. Ventura died at the scene.
Man identified in fatal Delano collision last week
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Rising health insurance deductibles fuel middle-class anger and resentment
- Local car dealer Jose Arredondo is killed
- Jose Arredondo was reportedly beaten to death; still no suspects in Cabo killing
- JOSE GASPAR: Death of Jose Arredondo hard to fathom
- Stockdale student achieves highest possible score on ACT exam
- ROBERT PRICE: Who killed audacious, driven Jose Arredondo, and why?
- LA's Kern County sludge farm to stop receiving free Bakersfield water
- Kidnapping suspect arrested after flight from BPD had previously dated Bakersfield 3 member
- Followers of accused priest Monsignor Harrison show their support with new signs
- Bowe Cleveland awarded $3.8 million in damages for 2013 Taft school shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
- Turnout exceeds expectations at local rally against 'inhumane' conditions at immigrant detention facilities (75)
- Rising health insurance deductibles fuel middle-class anger and resentment (63)
- Followers of accused priest Monsignor Harrison show their support with new signs (47)
- ACLU: ICE violated rights of BC student by arresting him 'hours' after he read a poem against the agency (43)
- No, dog attacks that kill people are not that common — and pit bulls aren't the main culprits (41)
- Local car dealer Jose Arredondo is killed (33)
- JOSE GASPAR: Death of Jose Arredondo hard to fathom (30)
- Gas tax set to take effect Monday continues to drive debate (26)
- Downtown business owner: blatant thefts and vandalism 'taking the wind out of my sails' (22)
- BC student's arrest by ICE called 'highly suggestive' of retaliation by federal judge (22)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.