A man is in serious condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD was dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Pacheco Road and Centaur Street.
Officers found an unidentified male who had been shot multiple times. The male was transported to an area hospital, according to BPD.
At this time, the only suspect information known is that an Hispanic male was driving a white sedan, according to the police report.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.