Man guilty of firing at, striking victim's head during confrontation over woman

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Monday of firing roughly 10 shots, striking a man in the head, after the victim denied he talked badly about the defendant’s wife, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Chesre Carbajal drove up to a victim around noon Feb. 5 in McFarland and asked if the man had been talking “poorly” about Carbajal’s wife, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The victim denied he said anything about Carbajal’s wife and began to drive away because he was scared, the news release said.