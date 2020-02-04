A man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man outside the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in January 2018, according to information on the Kern County Superior Court website.
Luis Pineda, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in November in the shooting death of Christopher Rodriguez.
According to previous reports, Pineda and Rodriguez had an argument outside the sports bar after which Pineda retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired at Rodriguez multiple times. Rodriguez later died of his injuries from five gunshot wounds. A handgun found at Pineda's residence matched shell casings from the murder scene, the DA's office previously said.
