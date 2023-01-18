Man gets stuck in chimney, survives

A man was rescued from a chimney late Tuesday night by Kern County firefighters.
The victim survived and was in a tight space at the base of the chimney attached to a residence in the 1700 block of Camino Primavera, just above the damper, KCFD said in a news release Wednesday.
One firefighter went onto the roof to give the man updates while others figured out an extrication plan. Firefighters pulled out an insert and could touch the bottom of the victim, just above the damper.
A vent fan swept away dust and soot while salvage covers covered furniture, KCFD said. Bricks were removed to broaden the space and the man was removed.
He was taken to a hospital, KCFD added. Kern County sheriff's deputies initially went to the residence at 11 p.m. for reports of a man in a chimney.